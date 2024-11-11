Ebsco delays Tattersall Park zoning hearing as adjustments are made

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A sketch of the proposed Tattersall Park village center is shown on a screen during the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at Hoover City Hall in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

Ebsco Industries’ request for permission to build more than 300 multi-family residential units as part of a mixed-use plan for 33 undeveloped acres in Tattersall Park won’t be considered by the Hoover zoning board on Tuesday, Nov. 12, as previously scheduled.

The developer asked for a continuance, so the matter has been rescheduled for the Dec. 9 meeting of the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission.

David Davis, a representative for Ebsco Industries and development partner CR-Endeavors, said the development team wanted more time to continue working with and listening to community stakeholders and modify their plan to hopefully satisfy residents’ concerns.

The proposal presented to the zoning board in October included plans for up to 170 semnior adult multi-family housing units, up to 137.5 other multi-family units, a hotel with up to 125 rooms and up to 45,000 square feet of climate-controlled commercial space, including retail and restaurant space, on 33 undeveloped acres of Tattersall Park.

The proposed Tattersall Park Village Center developed is slated to go on land between the Publix Supermarket and Pet Paradise facility on the east side of Tattersall Boulevard, according to plans submitted to the city of Hoover.

More than 2,200 people have signed a petition against that plan, with many saying they especially opposed the inclusion of multi-family residential units as part of the plan, instead preferring to keep the property strictly commercial as currently zoned.

CR-Endeavors, the new name for Corporate Realty, held a meeting Nov. 4 to better explain its plans to the community, answer questions and take feedback.

Ashley Lovell, a Greystone resident who has helped organize opposition to Ebsco’s original plan, said she and others have met with the developers and hope to get a revised plan before the matter goes back to the Hoover zoning board on Dec. 9.