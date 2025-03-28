Editor's Note: April 2025

Expand Taylor Bright

Spring is here, and so is America’s pastime. This month’s cover story features Spain Park High School alum Colton Ledbetter, who is chasing his dream of playing in Major League Baseball. Currently in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Ledbetter hopes his next stop will be in Montgomery, where the Biscuits, the Rays’ Double-A team, play. Emily Reed caught up with Ledbetter and his parents to provide an inside look at the making of a baseball prospect and what’s ahead for him.

We also have a follow-up to our January story about the expansion of U.S. 280 and what to expect as the project moves forward.

Cover of 280 Living's April 2025 edition.

Additionally, this issue highlights the Mt Laurel Spring Festival, which has grown into one of the biggest festivals along the U.S. 280 corridor. We also feature Rep. Susan DuBose, who has transitioned from stay-at-home mom to a key political figure both in her district and in Montgomery.