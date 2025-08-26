Editor's Note: September edition preview

The municipal elections in Chelsea and Hoover were held Tuesday, Aug. 26, just after our print deadline. That means this issue can’t include the results — but you can catch full coverage of the winners, implications and what comes next at 280Living.com.

Our September cover story shines on Myles Morgan, Hoover-born, Spain Park-educated and rising country music star. From Hoover ballfields and fraternity gigs to debuting million‑stream singles and headlining stages at CMA Fest and Iron City, his journey is one of genuine momentum and heartfelt storytelling — and it only gets more exciting from here.

Also in this issue: a deep dive into Chelsea Plaza, the city’s ambitious new development. This piece explores how leaders are weaving rapid growth and business recruitment together with preserving Chelsea’s small‑town identity and putting residents first — without losing the city’s soul.

Thanks for reading and supporting our coverage of local voices and stories.