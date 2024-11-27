Editor's Picks for Nov. 29-Dec. 1

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

We’re hoping everyone is enjoying their Thanksgiving holiday this year and taking advantage of some time off whether that’s being with family, friends or spending some time by yourself. We have some things to do this weekend for a variety interests.

If you’re itching to get up your Christmas tree this weekend, Old Baker Farm is opening its find-and-cut Christmas tree farm on Nov. 29. The farm is located south of Chelsea off of U.S. 280

When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 24., 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville

What: Bring the family to find and cut the perfect Christmas tree. Visitors can enjoy hot apple cider, candy canes and a hayride. The farm offers Virginia pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina and Arizona Sapphire, red cedars and Fraser fir trees. The cost begins at $30 and goes up depending on the size and type of tree. Tree stands are not included but will be available for purchase. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com/pages/christmas-tree-farm.

If you want to get your trees pre-cut and a closer to metro Birmingham, Bobby Ds Christmas tree lot will be selling trees at the lot next to where Lloyd’s Restaurant used to be. This will be their last year at the lot before they move to Hwy. 119 next year. We have a great story on the Daniels family who sell the trees in our December edition, which is on its way to homes now.

When: Open now. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays

Where: 5301 U.S. 280

What: Bobby Ds Christmas Trees has a lot with trees from their farm in North Carolina. The lot will be open until they sell all of their trees. A staple of U.S. 280 at Christmastime for the last 30 years, the family will move to a new location next year.

If want to get out and enjoy nature, there’s going to be a Black Friday hike at Oak Mountain State Park that will be going up to the King’s Chair overlook. It is weather dependent.

When: Nov. 29, 9 a.m.

Where: North Trailhead Parking Lot, Oak Mountain State Park

What: Black Friday Hike to King's Chair. This hike will be led by David Graves!

The group will be meeting at the North Trailhead Parking Lot and hiking the Red Trail to the Blue/Red connector, and then continue on to King’s Chair on the Blue Trail.

Please utilize overflow parking lot on the left before the North Trailhead if needed, do not park on the road or in the bike lanes. All ages welcome, however, this is considered an intermediate hike or advanced hike for some guests. It’s 4 miles round trip. Not stroller friendly. Wear weather appropriate clothing.

What to Bring:

- Water

- Snacks

- Hiking poles/stick

- Camera

Admission: $5 for adults (12+) / $2 for senior (62+) / $2 children (4-11)

Dogs are welcome to hike with the group but they must be on a leash at all times.

Finally, if you’re ready to get shopping after Thanksgiving, stores at The Summit will be expanding their normal hours for Black Friday with some stores open as early as 6 a.m. and some open as late as 10 p.m. Just in time for the big shopping day, the shopping center has added BOSS and American Eagle.

When: Nov. 29. 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. (dependent on individual store)

Where: 214 Summit Blvd, Birmingham

What: Black Friday at The Summit. Stores with sales and expanded hours. For each store’s hours you can consult this list.