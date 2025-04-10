Editor's Picks April 12-13

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

With a good weather forecast and with spring in full swing there are a lot of activities this weekend to enjoy. Below are some fun things to do this weekend along the U.S. 280 corridor.

Celebrate Earth Day: Know Your H2O

When: Saturday, April 12 at noon

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

Cost: Free with paid park entry; advance registration for the gate fee available. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.

Contact: Contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520 for more information.

Details: Learn about the water cycle, pollution, and how to protect waterways in this interactive program. Guests will observe and assist in real-life scenario simulations using OMSP’s Enviroscape.

Mammoth March Alabama

When: Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 starting at 7 a.m.

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, South Trail Head, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

Web: mammothmarch.com

Details: Challenge yourself with a 20-mile hike through Oak Mountain State Park in approximately eight hours. No official timing — just endurance testing and a finisher medal. Small group starts for a remote hiking experience. Aid stations with water, snacks, and restrooms available. Shuttle service for those unable to complete the course before sunset. Complimentary parking included. Discounted accommodations at the Sleep Inn Oak Mountain. For route details, hiking passes, and merchandise, visit mammothmarch.com.

Chelsea Spring Craft Fair

When: Saturday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

Cost: No tickets required; free parking on-site.

Details: Celebrate spring with shopping, food, and community fun. This free, family-friendly event features local vendors offering handmade crafts, unique gifts, and seasonal décor. Enjoy food trucks while browsing artisan booths.

Charcuterie Class with Board in Birmingham

When: Saturday, April 12, 6–8 p.m.

Where: Board in Birmingham, 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6, Hoover

Cost: $65 plus tax. Limited spots available.

Contact: 205-261-9853 for details.

Details: Learn the art of charcuterie with Corinne Sweet, owner of Board in Birmingham. Ticket includes an appetizer, drink, step-by-step instruction, and a board to take home.