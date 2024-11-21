Editor's Picks: Best things to do and read this weekend

It feels like we’ve gone from fall to winter in 24 hours, but we’ll have warmer temperatures on Sunday so if you’ve given up hope on your football team (I won’t name names), it might be a good time to get out and enjoy some nature. In that vein, we have some recommendations for enjoying the last weekend we have before we get into the holiday season.

It is officially the peak leaf-peeping time for our area. That will make it a perfect time to go to Oak Mountain State Park to look at the leaves.

When: The park is open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr, Pelham

What: Enjoy the peak leaf color this weekend at the park

If you’re out at the park on Saturday, they will be having an informative presentation on the influence of Scottish and Irish natives in Appalachian culture.

When: Nov. 23, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr, Pelham

Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr, Pelham What: From Highlands to Hollers — Celtic Influence on Old Appalachia. Learn about the influence that Scottish and Irish natives had on Appalachian culture. This presentation will take you on a journey through some of the ancient traditions that are still in practice today. End the day with creating a Brigid’s cross to hang in your home. State park admission fee is required, but there is no additional cost to attend the event. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or by phone at 205-620-2520.

For those of you who have been following Spain Park’s football team, they play down in Saraland on Friday, if you’re up for taking off work early and doing some traveling to support the amazing run the team has been on this season.

When : Friday, Nov. 22, 7 p.m.

Where: Saraland High School

: Saraland High School What: Spain Park takes on Saraland, last year’s 6A runner-up and the 2022 champions. The Jaguars will hope to continue their undefeated season against the one of the best teams in the state. If Spain Park wins, they will play the winner of Hueytown and Pike Road in the 6A quarterfinals.

If you feel like being a homebody this weekend and prepare for Thanksgiving, we had an interesting story that has been roiling the bass fishing community. The state has proposed a rule that would limit the size of fish taken in bass fishing tournaments, drawing the ire of several local officials who rely on bass fishing tournaments for revenue. The state says the rule will help the health of the bass population and is needed to improve bass fishing for everyone in the future.