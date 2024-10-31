Editor's Picks: Best things to do and read this weekend

Here are our editor’s picks for things to do this weekend in the 280 area and some stories to catch up on that you may have missed this past week.

Events

Nov. 2: Fall Craft Fair. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chelsea Community Center, 11101 County Road 47, Chelsea. Bring the family to enjoy food trucks and vendors selling crafts, candles, clothing, handmade gifts and more. Admission is free. Find more event information at facebook.com/communitycenterchelsea. Call the community center at (205) 677-2052 for questions.

Nov. 2: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon. Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road. The food pantry is held the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.

Nov. 3: Out of the Darkness Walk. 1 p.m. Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road. Walk begins at 2:30 pm. You can walk in this annual event to prevent suicide and assist families that have lost a loved one to suicide. There is no fee or fundraising minimum, but participants are encouraged to share fundraising links to raise as much money as possible. For questions, contact Meesha Emmett at 205-778-8284 or by email at memmett@afsp.org.

Sports

Briarwood (4-5) vs. McAdory (6-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Hayden 50-16; McAdory shut out Bessemer City 37-0.

What to watch: Briarwood will look to get back to the .500 mark to cap off a rollercoaster of a season. The Lions rebounded admirably from an 0-5 start and has been playing like one of the best teams in Class 5A ever since. Unfortunately, they will not qualify for the playoffs, so they will look to finish the season on a high note against a McAdory team that has pitched back-to-back shutouts.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated McAdory 35-6 on Oct. 10, 2003. The Lions have won all four previous meetings.

Next week: Briarwood’s season is over; McAdory will host Wetumpka in the first round of the state playoffs.

Chelsea (6-3) at Oak Mountain (3-6)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Chelsea fell to Benjamin Russell 34-0; Oak Mountain fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 50-36.

What to watch: This county rivalry game will wrap up the regular season. The positive momentum Chelsea generated from its 6-0 start seems to have evaporated, and the Hornets will look to get back on track before a daunting trip to Saraland to begin the playoffs. Oak Mountain is on a four-game losing streak as well, so the Eagles will look to cap off the season with a win.

Last meeting: Chelsea knocked off Oak Mountain 21-13 on Sept. 15, 2023. Oak Mountain leads the series 9-3.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Saraland for the first round of the state playoffs; Oak Mountain’s season is over.

Spain Park (9-0) at Gardendale (5-4)

Date : Friday, Nov. 1

: Friday, Nov. 1 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High

Last week: Spain Park defeated Chilton County 37-6; Gardendale took an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park is looking to cap off the first perfect regular season in program history. The Jags have been clicking on all cylinders much of the year, but particularly the last month. Spain Park’s offense has gotten plenty of headlines this year, but the Jags’ defense has been playing at an elite level recently. They have not allowed double digit points since Sept. 27. Spain Park will be playing a desperate Gardendale team that still has playoff hopes hanging in the balance, as the Rockets are in a three-way tie with Minor and Mortimer Jordan in the region.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Gardendale 49-7 on Oct. 16, 2009. The Jags have won three of the four previous meetings between the schools.

Next week: Spain Park hosts a to-be-determined opponent in the first round of the state playoffs; Gardendale’s playoff fate will be determined following this week.

Weekend Reading

Shelby County Schools had success with several educational programs that were paid for through COVID-era funds. Instead of ending them when the funding stopped, they decided to keep the programs and pay for them with local funds.

Brook Highland and Greystone residents who live near Tattersall Park, spoke out against a proposal that would see 300 multi-family units, including apartments, at the park, saying they would prefer the land be used for other things like green space or more dining.

If you haven’t done so yet, Starnes Media has an excellent podcast for local football called Under the Lights, that’s a must-listen for local prep sports.