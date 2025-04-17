Editor's Picks for April 19-20

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

This Easter weekend, there are a few events around the U.S. 280 corridor you might enjoy especially for those who enjoy the outdoors.

First, there's the Team Hope Walk, which benefits those with Huntingdon's Disease.

Team Hope Walk

• When: Saturday, April 19, 2025. Registration opens at 12:00 p.m.; walk begins at 1:00 p.m.

• Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, Alabama 35142

• Cost: Park entry fees may apply; registration required via HDSA website.

• Contact: Shelley Luna, lunashelley@gmail.com or email teamhope@hdsa.org.

• Details: Join the Huntington’s Disease Society of America for the Team Hope Walk to support local families affected by Huntington’s Disease. Participants are encouraged to fundraise and create teams to help reach the event goal. Visit the Team Hope website for participant packets, fundraising tips, and resources. Top teams and individuals will be recognized during the event.

At the same time, there's a program at Oak Mountain State Park about learning about water for Earth Day.

Celebrate Earth Day: Know Your H2O

• When: Saturday, April 20 at 12:00 p.m.

• Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

• Cost: Free with paid park entry. Register online to pay gate fee in advance.

• Contact: Lauren Muncher, lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov, 205-620-2520

• Details: Celebrate Earth Day with an interactive, family-friendly program all about the water cycle, pollution, and protecting our waterways. Guests will learn through hands-on activities using Oak Mountain’s Enviroscape, simulating real-life environmental scenarios. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.