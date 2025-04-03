Editor's Picks for April 4-6

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

There are a few events in the 280 area this weekend, including some good music and a great spring festival.

On Friday night, for classic rock fans there's a Steely Dan tribute band playing at the Song Theater.

Major Dudes: A Tribute to Steely Dan

When: Friday, April 4 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

Cost: All seats are $35 plus tax and fees. Free parking available. Venue is handicapped accessible with reserved seating. Tickets are non-refundable.

Contact: For more information, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Details: Enjoy an evening of

jazz-infused rock with Major Dudes, a talented group of Alabama musicians paying tribute to Steely Dan. The setlist includes hits from “Aja,” “Royal Scam,” “Countdown to Ecstasy,” “Gaucho,” and “Pretzel Logic.” The intimate listening venue offers complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks.

On Saturday, you may want to drive over to Mt Laurel for their spring festival.

Mt. Laurel Spring Festival

• When: Saturday, April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Where: Town of Mt. Laurel

• Cost: Admission is free. Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic; attendees are encouraged to plan ahead for parking.

• Contact: For more information, visit mtlaurel.com

• Details: Stroll the streets of Mt. Laurel during this beloved spring tradition featuring 150 to 200 vendors offering handmade goods such as woodwork, paintings, home décor, baked goods, and locally grown products. Enjoy live music beginning at 11 a.m. with Rick Carter, followed by Lilly Hart at noon, Randy Hunter at 1 p.m., and Joe Breckenridge at 2 p.m. Food trucks and local favorites like Jimbo’s and Herb’s Barbecue will be on site, and families can take photos with the Easter Bunny. Presented by ARC Realty, EBSCO, and the town of Mt. Laurel.