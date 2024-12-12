Editor's Picks for Dec. 13-15

We’re in full swing for the holidays so we have lots of holiday events this weekend.

The first event we have is the annual fundraiser for the Megan Montgomery Foundation, which is headquartered in the 280 corridor.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, 8 a.m. to noon.

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills.

What: Third Annual Gingerbread Jam. Contestants compete to show off their gingerbread making skills. Contestants have traveled from as far away as Tuscaloosa and Montgomery to enter in prior years. Nancy Cargile, chairman of the event said, “the most fun will be viewing and voting for your favorite houses through the People's Choice Awards”. Children of all ages are invited to visit Santa, who will be on site and while at the Civic Center, go across the hall for the annual free pancake breakfast hosted by the City of Vestavia.

If you’re looking to get up close to some live critters and create some Christmas crafts, there’s the Critter-filled Christmas at Oak Mountain.

When: Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, 200 Terrace Drive.

What: A Critter-Filled Christmas. Bring the family for an educational Christmas event. The Scales and Tails program will allow you to meet live animals up close. You can also make a Christmas tree-themed bird feeder to take home, create a Christmas card, write a letter to Santa and watch a Christmas movie. The cost is admission to the park. For more information, visit alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park/park-events. Email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520 if you have questions.

For those of you into live music, Sean of the South has his Christmas show down in Columbiana.

When Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana.

What Sean of the South Christmas Show.

Sean of the South is back again with his one-of-a-kind Christmas show. Enjoy downhome entertainment featuring bluegrass, jazz and old-time traditional Christmas songs. Sean will have friends as his “circle of pickers” playing a variety of tunes. Guests can also expect a mix of humor, storytelling and eclectic musical performances. Tickets are $35 and can

There’s also an amazing light show for any night this weekend.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Freedom Family Church in Westover, 11063 US-280, Westover

What: Freedom Family Church announces the debut of its Christmas Light Show,

The display features 30,000 LED lights synchronized to holiday music, which visitors can enjoy from their vehicles by tuning to 97.1 FM. The show is being brought to life by Chelsea-native Ricky Cloutier and his son Zach, whose previous light displays have earned national recognition after they were featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

If you’re just now getting to to putting up the Christmas tree, Old Baker Farm has opened its Christmas tree farm. The farm is located south of Chelsea off of U.S. 280

When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 24., 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville

What: Bring the family to find and cut the perfect Christmas tree. Visitors can enjoy hot apple cider, candy canes and a hayride. The farm offers Virginia pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina and Arizona Sapphire, red cedars and Fraser fir trees. The cost begins at $30 and goes up depending on the size and type of tree. Tree stands are not included but will be available for purchase. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com/pages/christmas-tree-farm.

If you want to get your trees closer to metro Birmingham, Bobby Ds Christmas tree lot will be selling trees at the lot next to where Lloyd’s Restaurant used to be. This will be their last year at the lot before they move to Hwy. 119 next year. We have a great story on the Daniels family who sell the trees in our December edition, which is on its way to homes now.

When: Open now. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays

Where: 5301 U.S. 280

What: Bobby Ds Christmas Trees has a lot with trees from their farm in North Carolina. The lot will be open until they sell all of their trees. A staple of U.S. 280 at Christmastime for the last 30 years, the family will move to a new location next year.