Editor's Picks for Dec. 20-22

This weekend is the last weekend we’ll get to enjoy all of the Christmas festivities going on around the area. That said, here are some of the things to do before we get to Christmas.

If you want to get some exercise before all of the Christmas feasts, Oak Mountain has a run on Saturday morning.

When: Dec. 21 at 9 a.m.

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr.

What: Christmas Classic 5K. Get ready for Finish Line Events and Catering’s Christmas Classic 5K. This race is child-participation-friendly and offers two finish lines. Contestants can choose the regular finish line for free, or opt for the Polar Plunge Finish Line for a donation of $20. All Polar Plunge proceeds go to the Alabama Wildlife Center. Participants will have a chance to meet some of the center’s critters and enjoy a post-race brunch, access to the Christmas Karaoke Aid Station, finisher’s medal and shirt, and a potential “Tacky Sweater” award. All race participants and guests must pay the $5 gate fee. Children 10 and under may participate for free but must have an adult present and waiver signed. For more information and online registration, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/ChristmasClassicKAtOakMountainStatePark.

If you’re looking for something a little less strenuous, Chelsea will be having its Christmas parade on Saturday.

When: Dec. 21 at 10 a.m.

Where: Begins at Chelsea Middle School and ends at Winn Dixie

What: The Annual Chelsea Christmas is being held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. This is a well-anticipated family event in our community that is enjoyed by all who attend. The parade officially begins at Chelsea Middle School on County Road 39 and ends at Winn Dixie at Chelsea Corners.

The big light show in Westover will continue to dazzle this weekend.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Freedom Family Church in Westover, 11063 US-280, Westover

What: Freedom Family Church announces the debut of its Christmas Light Show,

The display features 30,000 LED lights synchronized to holiday music, which visitors can enjoy from their vehicles by tuning to 97.1 FM. The show is being brought to life by Chelsea-native Ricky Cloutier and his son Zach, whose previous light displays have earned national recognition after they were featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

If you’ve been procrastinating on a Christmas tree, Old Baker Farm has opened its Christmas tree farm. The farm is located south of Chelsea off of U.S. 280

When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 24., 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville

What: Bring the family to find and cut the perfect Christmas tree. Visitors can enjoy hot apple cider, candy canes and a hayride. The farm offers Virginia pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina and Arizona Sapphire, red cedars and Fraser fir trees. The cost begins at $30 and goes up depending on the size and type of tree. Tree stands are not included but will be available for purchase. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com/pages/christmas-tree-farm.

If you want to get your trees closer to metro Birmingham, Bobby Ds Christmas tree lot is selling trees at the lot next to where Lloyd’s Restaurant used to be. This will be their last year at the lot before they move to Hwy. 119 next year. We have a great story on the Daniels family who sell the trees in our December edition, which is on its way to homes now.

When: Open now. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays

Where: 5301 U.S. 280

What: Bobby Ds Christmas Trees has a lot with trees from their farm in North Carolina. The lot will be open until they sell all of their trees. A staple of U.S. 280 at Christmastime for the last 30 years, the family will move to a new location next year.