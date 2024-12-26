Editor's Picks for Dec. 27-Jan. 1

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

We hope everyone had a merry Christmas surrounded by family and/or friends this season. We might all be resting this weekend or going out looking for post-Christmas shopping deals, but if you want to get out of the house, we have some things to do and we’re including some things to do to celebrate the new year.

If you’re wanting to kick off 2025 with the year’s first sunrise and ready to get an early start on your New Year’s resolution to start exercising more, then Oak Mountain has a hike where people will celebrate the new year with a sunrise hike on New Year’s Day.

When: New Year’s Day at 5:15 a.m. (Hike begins at 5:30 a.m.)

Where: North Trailhead at Oak Mountain State Park

What: Alabama State Parks will again offer a First Day Hike at 12 different State Parks on New Year’s Day, providing the perfect way to start the new year in the Great Outdoors. This year’s schedule for First Day Hikes includes a sunrise hike to King’s Chair at Oak Mountain State Park. The First Day Hikes are part of a national program designed to celebrate the new year while encouraging Americans to get outside. The national First Day Hike program features hikes in all 50 states, and the Alabama State Park Division team has planned hikes at many state parks. “Alabama State Parks offer some of the finest hiking trails found anywhere, and First Day Hikes are a great way to explore Alabama’s natural beauty while beginning the new year with exercise,” Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said. “With many of our parks offering a First Day Hike again this year, there’s something for everyone.”

Just because will be after Christmas, it’s not too late to see the big light show at the Freedom Family Church in Westover.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Freedom Family Church in Westover, 11063 US-280, Westover

What: Freedom Family Church announces the debut of its Christmas Light Show,

The display features 30,000 LED lights synchronized to holiday music, which visitors can enjoy from their vehicles by tuning to 97.1 FM. The show is being brought to life by Chelsea-native Ricky Cloutier and his son Zach, whose previous light displays have earned national recognition after they were featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."