Editor's Picks for Dec. 6-8

I hope everybody enjoyed Thanksgiving and it was full of time with family and friends. Now that we’ve eaten the last of the turkey (maybe), we’re entering in the festive period. With that in mind, I have some recommendations for things to do if you’re in the holiday spirit this weekend.

When: Now through Jan. 1

Where: Freedom Family Church in Westover, 11063 US-280, Westover

What: Freedom Family Church announces the debut of its Christmas Light Show,

The display features 30,000 LED lights synchronized to holiday music, which visitors can enjoy from their vehicles by tuning to 97.1 FM. The show is being brought to life by Chelsea-native Ricky Cloutier and his son Zach, whose previous light displays have earned national recognition after they were featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

If you’re looking for some live Christmas entertainment, there is a Christmas show on Sunday at the Song Theater.

When: Sunday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana.

What: “Jingle All the Way” featuring Dolores Hydock and Bobby Horton. Enjoy a feel-good holiday show featuring a mix of traditional storytelling, humor and Christmas carols. Hydock is a nationally acclaimed storyteller. Horton will provide a live music soundtrack to her performance. Horton is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist performing with Three On A String and composing and producing soundtracks for Ken Burns’ films. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at shelbycountyartscouncil.com/event-calendar. For questions, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

If you’re ready to get up your Christmas tree this weekend, Old Baker Farm has opened its Christmas tree farm. The farm is located south of Chelsea off of U.S. 280

When: Nov. 29 – Dec. 24., 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville

What: Bring the family to find and cut the perfect Christmas tree. Visitors can enjoy hot apple cider, candy canes and a hayride. The farm offers Virginia pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina and Arizona Sapphire, red cedars and Fraser fir trees. The cost begins at $30 and goes up depending on the size and type of tree. Tree stands are not included but will be available for purchase. For more information, visit oldbakerfarm.com/pages/christmas-tree-farm.

If you want to get your trees closer to metro Birmingham, Bobby Ds Christmas tree lot will be selling trees at the lot next to where Lloyd’s Restaurant used to be. This will be their last year at the lot before they move to Hwy. 119 next year. We have a great story on the Daniels family who sell the trees in our December edition, which is on its way to homes now.

When: Open now. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays

Where: 5301 U.S. 280

What: Bobby Ds Christmas Trees has a lot with trees from their farm in North Carolina. The lot will be open until they sell all of their trees. A staple of U.S. 280 at Christmastime for the last 30 years, the family will move to a new location next year.

Finally, if you’re in need this season, the Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry will be open on Saturday.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Chelsea Church Of Christ, 10724 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

What: Chelsea Community Christian Outreach Food Pantry. The food pantry is held on the first Saturday of every month for those in need of food items. Food will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, visit “Chelsea Community Christian Outreach” on Facebook.