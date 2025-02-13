Editor's Picks for Feb. 14-16

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

As we wait for spring, you may have heard more birds in the backyard recently. If you want to get beyond your backyard for more birds, Oak Mountain is hosting the Great Backyard Bird Count where folks can meet at the park to help scientists track bird populations.

The Great Backyard Bird Count 2025

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, 10–11 a.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Web: alapark.com/parks/

oak-mountain-state-park/park-events

Details: Contribute to citizen science by joining the Great Backyard Bird Count. Identify and count birds in this collaborative effort to help scientists track avian populations. Learn from park staff as they guide you through the count and share insights into bird identification. After the event, data will be submitted to eBird for use in scientific research. This activity is suitable for nature lovers of all ages, providing an opportunity to connect with the outdoors and make a meaningful contribution to conservation efforts.