Editor's Picks for Feb. 22-23

If you're looking to get out of the house, but want to stay warm this weekend, we have a special yoga class at Oak Mountain State Park to relax you and warm you up.

Wildlife Wellness Yoga

• Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

• When: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 p.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

• Call: 205-620-2520

• Email: Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov

• Tickets: $5 adult gate fee, $2 child/senior gate fee

• Details: Experience a relaxing yoga session surrounded by nature and guided by Assistant Naturalist AnnaRuth Davis. This beginner-friendly yoga class features special appearances from some of Oak Mountain’s “Teacher Creatures” to make your practice even more unique. Sessions are held at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center. No prior yoga experience is necessary. Gates fees apply for park entry.

If you want to learn how to make professional-looking charcuterie boards and impress your guests, Board in Birmingham is offering a hands-on class this weekend to take your hosting to the next level.

Charcuterie Class

• Where: Board in Birmingham, 5426 US-280 Suite 6

• When: Thursday, Feb. 22, 6–8 p.m.

• Tickets: $65 plus tax

• Details: Join Board in Birmingham owner Corinne Sweet for a hands-on charcuterie class where you’ll learn the art of assembling a beautiful and delicious board. The ticket includes an appetizer, a drink, guided instruction, and a custom charcuterie board to take home. Perfect for beginners and food enthusiasts alike.