Editor's Picks for Feb. 7-9

It 's starting to feel like spring, but winter will be coming back soon enough. This weekend may be a good time to take advantage of the warm weather by going out to Oak Mountain State Park for a lesson on folklore and nature on Saturday. And, after that, you can hit The Song Theater for a night of outstanding music.

The Alabama Troubadours

Where: The Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Call: 205-669-0044

Web: shelbycountyartscouncil.com

Tickets: $35 (+tax/fees)

Details: Celebrate the music of John Prine with a star-studded lineup, including Rick Carter, Stan Foster, Donna Hall, and William “Moose” Harrell. Featuring soulful renditions of Prine’s classics, this performance blends authenticity with exceptional talent. Donna Hall, an Alabama and Georgia Music Hall of Fame member, delivers stunning duets alongside Carter. Free parking and accessible seating are available. Patrons must bring paper or mobile tickets. Tickets are non-refundable.

Nature Lore:

Wisdom and Folklore from the Wild

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Web: alapark.com/parks/

oak-mountain-state-park/park-events

Details: Explore nature’s global folklore in this engaging program at Oak Mountain State Park. Learn fascinating stories from the past and meet teacher creatures ready to share tales of their own. This free program is included with park entry. It’s a family-friendly event offering insights into our natural world’s rich history. The program emphasizes the interconnectedness of human culture and wildlife, inspiring attendees to value and protect the environment.