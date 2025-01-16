Editor's Picks for Jan. 17-19

As befitting the middle of the winter, we don't have a lot of events on the schedule this weekend, but we do have something for Friday which I want to recommend. Oak Mountain is hosting a presentation on the history of bootlegging in the area. Sorry, no moonshine will be provided as part of the presentation, the park says.

When: Jan. 17, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

What: Barrels and Bootleggers. Join Oak Mountain for a presentation on the bootlegging history of these hollers and hills that are part of the state park. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or 205-620-2520.