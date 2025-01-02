Editor's Picks for Jan. 3-5

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

The holidays are over, but there are plenty of things to do around the area. Oak Mountain State Park has a couple of events this weekend that are bird-related.

On Saturday, Oak Mountain is offering two sessions to make your own bird feeder.

When: Jan. 4, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

What: Bird Feeder Craft. Make your own bird feeder out of pinecones and peanut butter (non-peanut options available).

On Sunday, Oak Mountain State Park is offering a chance to meet its smallest raptors.

When: Jan. 5, 3 p.m.

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

What: National Bird Day: Tiny but Mighty Raptors. Come out to Oak Mountain State Park and meet some of Alabama's smallest raptors up close. Bring a camera enjoy the feathery fun.

This is for a very select audience, but there will be a javelin clinic featuring throws coach Curtis Thompson, who has competed in the Olympics twice, and Hoover throws coach Joey Longoria.

When: Jan 5, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Buccaneer Stadium, 1000 Buccaneer Dr. Hoover.

What: This clinic is designed to give athletes an opportunity to learn from proven methods of 2x Olympian and coach, Curtis Thompson, and from Coach Joey Longoria, who runs one of the most successful high school throws programs in the Southeast. They will teach techniques that every thrower, from beginner to collegiate athletes, can take away and throw farther. The instruction will cover proper warmup and stretching to avoid injury and be primed to perform, drills to incorporate into your weekly training, throwing and runway mechanics, and throw by throw critique on a series of full throws. This clinic is loaded with information and will be beneficial for athletes, coaches, and parents! (Parents, coaches, and caregivers are welcome to accompany their athlete or athletes attending to listen in to any or all of the instruction). Registration is here.