Editor's Picks for Jan 31-Feb. 2

We have unexpectedly warm weather this weekend, so it might be a good time to head out to Oak Mountain State Park. The park is having a nature scavenger hunt on Saturday and Sunday.

Nature Scavenger Hunt

• Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, AL 35124

• When: Saturday, Feb. 1–Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

• Tickets: Park entrance fees apply — Adults: $5, Children: $2, Seniors: $2

• Details: Explore Oak Mountain State Park in a whole new way with a fun and engaging nature scavenger hunt. Pick up your scavenger hunt sheet at the park office and embark on an adventure through Alabama’s largest state park. Enjoy breathtaking views while searching for hidden natural wonders and wildlife. This self-guided event is great for families, groups, and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Don’t miss the chance to experience the park in a fresh and exciting way!

• Contact: Lauren Muncher, lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov | 205-620-2520

If you have time on Monday and artistically inclined, the Chelsea Community Center is hosting a painting class.

Mixed Media Painting Workshop

• Where: Chelsea Community Center, 11101 Hwy 47, Chelsea, AL

• When: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

• Tickets: $20.00

• Details: Join Chris Cruz for a fun and creative mixed media painting workshop. Using acrylic paints, participants will create a unique work of art. No experience is necessary, and all materials are included. Seating is limited, so reserve your spot early to enjoy this engaging artistic experience.

• Contact: 205-677-2052, ext. 1