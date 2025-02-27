Editor's Picks for March 1-2

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

For those folks who are ready for spring, we have a couple of events at Oak Mountain State Park this weekend. Either meeting some creatures there or enjoying painting, either event should scratch the itch to get outside as spring approaches.

Encounter the Wild

• Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

• When: Saturday, March 1, 2025, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Details: Get up close with Alabama’s native wildlife during Encounter the Wild, a hands-on educational program featuring some of Oak Mountain’s fascinating “teacher creatures.” Learn about the animals that call, crawl, slither, and hop through the state’s diverse habitats. This program is perfect for nature enthusiasts of all ages.

Park entry fees apply: $2 for children and seniors, $5 for adults. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520.

Wild Wonders: Art in the Park – Springtime in Acrylic

• Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

• When: Sunday, March 2, 2025, 11 a.m.

• Details: Celebrate the beauty of spring with Wild Wonders: Art in the Park, an acrylic painting class inspired by nature. Whether indoors or outdoors, depending on the weather, participants will create their own spring-themed artwork using provided materials and reference photos. All skill levels are welcome, making this a fun and relaxing experience for nature and art lovers alike.

Park entry fees apply: $2 for children and seniors, $5 for adults. This program is made possible through support from the Bronco Wild Fund Grant Program, which promotes outdoor access and stewardship. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520.