Editor's Picks for March 15-16

We have a couple of things to do this weekend with our fingers crossed that the weather isn't as bad as forecasted, but we'll still get out and enjoy the activities.

St. Patty’s Celebration

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Saturday, March 15, noon to 4 p.m.

Web: cat-n-bird.com

Details: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music and great food! Enjoy performances by Marshall Mikesell from 1 to 4 p.m. while indulging in delicious offerings from the Lil’ Bougie Foodie from noon to 3 p.m. This festive event promises a fun afternoon of music, food and community spirit.

11th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K & Family Fun Day

Where: Veterans Park, Hoover

When: Saturday, March 15, 9 a.m. (rain or shine)

Web: jeffersonstate.edu/5K

Details: Support Jefferson State students by participating in this special 5K event, where all proceeds go to scholarships for JSCC students in need. All are invited to enjoy a day of fun with free popcorn, cotton candy, a DJ, inflatables, face painting, and more! Held in honor of Dr. Judy M. Merritt, Jefferson State’s former president and the first female president of an Alabama college, this event celebrates her legacy of leadership and service to the community.