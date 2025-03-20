Editor's Picks for March 21-23

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

While a lot of folks will be watching basketball this weekend, if you want a little break from the hoops we have a couple of events going on at Oak Mountain State Park Friday and Saturday. One, will be to create your own seed bomb for native plants. The other will be learning about our waterways. So, if you need a break from the television, Oak Mountain State Park has you covered.

World Planting Day

When: Friday, March 21, 5 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Email: lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov

Details: Celebrate World Planting Day by creating your own seed bomb to attract native pollinators while adding beauty to your yard. This hands-on activity is fun for all ages and promotes environmental stewardship. The program is free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. To streamline entry, guests are encouraged to pay the gate fee in advance. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park, this event takes place at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

Know Your H2O #WorldWaterDay

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

When: Saturday, March 22, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Details: Join this interactive program to explore the water cycle, pollution and ways to protect waterways. Engage in hands-on learning with Oak Mountain State Park’s Enviroscape, demonstrating real-world environmental scenarios. The program is designed to be both fun and educational, helping attendees become better stewards of water resources. Free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. Guests are encouraged to pay the gate fee in advance to expedite entry.