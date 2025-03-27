Editor's Picks for March 28-30

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

Spring is here and so is Fido Fest at The Summit for an event where dogs aren't only welcome they're the feature. And, it benefits the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Fido Fest at The Summit

• Where: The Summit, 214 Summit Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35243

• When: March 29, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Web: https://www.eventbrite.com

• Details: Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at the 8th annual Fido Fest! This free, pet-friendly celebration brings together local vendors and community partners for a day full of fun, entertainment, and giving back. Expect adoptions with Greater Birmingham Humane Society, a pet fashion show, live music by The Onlys and AMP’D Entertainment, giveaways, interactive experiences, and a variety of food and drink options for both humans and pups. All well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome!