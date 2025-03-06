Editor's Picks for March 8-9

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

If you're looking for crafts, good food and live music, Cat-n-Bird Winery will be the place to be. If you're looking for more live music, Sean of the South will be in Columbiana on Sunday with his blend of music, humor and storytelling. It looks like it will make for an enjoyable weekend in Shelby County.

Spring Vendor Market

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, Chelsea

When: Saturday, March 8

Web: cat-n-bird.com

Details: Shop and support local artisans, makers and crafters at this lively spring market. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, offering a variety of handmade goods and unique finds. Enjoy delicious food from the Fennec and live music from DB Cooper Duo. The duo features Al Cook (clean vocals, guitars, electronics) and Brian Gross-Bias (screamed vocals, guitar, electronics).

Sean of the

South & Friends

Where: The Song Theater, 105 W. College St., Columbiana

When: Sunday, March 9

Call: 205-669-0044

Email: info@shelbycounty

artscouncil.com

Tickets: $35 plus tax and fees

Details: Sean Dietrich, better known as Sean of the South, returns with his signature blend of humor, storytelling and music. This lively performance features Sean and his talented friends—both respected and notorious—delivering an afternoon of laughter, music and heartfelt moments. Special guests will be announced. Free parking is available around the venue. Handicapped-accessible seating is available upon request. Tickets are nonrefundable.