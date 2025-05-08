Editor's Picks for May 10-11

× Expand USE THIS TEMPLATE: OCT. 25-27 Sarah's editors picks - 280 Living Editor's Picks

We have two fun events this Mother's Day Weekend. On Saturday, find out about the influence of Celtic culture in the area at Oak Mountain State Park. On Sunday, you can go back to the park and make a Mother's Day gift.

From Highlands to Hollers: Celtic Influence on Old Appalachia

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Pelham

When: May 10, 2 p.m.

Call: 205-620-2520

Cost: Adults $5, children and seniors $2

Details: Enjoy a history lesson on the influence of Scottish and Irish cultures on Appalachian arts, music, food and more. This free presentation (with paid entry to Oak Mountain State Park) explores ancient traditions still alive in the region today. Presented by Oak Mountain State Park.

Mother’s Day Craft

• When: Sunday, May 11 at 2:00 p.m.

• Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

• Cost: Free with paid park entry. Register online to pay gate fee in advance.

• Contact: Lauren Muncher, lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov, 205-620-2520

• Details: Celebrate Mother’s Day by creating a special card or craft for mom! This fun, hands-on event welcomes participants of all ages. Hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.