Editor's Picks for May 3-4

We have a few things to do in the area this weekend. A couple of events at Veterans Park and the opening of the Splash Pad at Melrose Park in Chelsea this weekend. On Saturday at Veterans Park is a 5K with proceeds going to Donate Life Alabama, which promotes registration of organ donations. That same day, the Splash Pad in Chelsea opens as we get into the warm weather. And, on Sunday we have a walk at Veterans Park that benefits the Arthritis Foundation.

Donor Dash For Life 5K

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Saturday, May 3; race-day registration starts at 8 a.m.; 5K at 9 a.m.

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Hoover/DonorDash4Life5K

Cost: $30

Details: This 5K raises money for Donate Life Alabama, which aims to increase the number of Alabamians who register for organ, eye and tissue donations. Participants are encouraged to seek donations as an individual or team. Awards will be given to the top male and female 5K finishers, the highest individual fundraiser, the team that raises the most money, the team with the fastest average time, and the team with the best spirit.

Chelsea Splash Pad Opening Day

Where: Melrose Park Playground & Splashpad, 11101 Chelsea Road, Chelsea

When: May 3

Call: 205-677-7040

Details: The Chelsea Splash Pad opens for the season! Located at Melrose Park, the recreation area features a splash pad, playground, picnic tables and public restrooms. A perfect spot for family fun with swings, shaded seating and summer vibes all around.

Walk to Cure Arthritis

Where: Veterans Park, 4800 Valleydale Road

When: Sunday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Contact: Mary Melton at mmelton@arthritis.org or 205-859-1305

Web: walktocurearthritis.org/alabama

Cost: No cost to participate, but participants are encouraged to raise money

Details: The Arthritis Foundation is holding its annual Walk to Cure Arthritis for the Birmingham-Hoover area. On-site registration begins at 2 p.m., but teams are encouraged to register in advance. The opening ceremony starts at 2:30 p.m., followed by the walk at 3 p.m. The event includes food, a resource fair and a disc jockey.