Editor’s Picks for Nov. 15-17

We're entering the peak season for leaves this weekend, so it might be a good time to head out to Oak Mountain State Park this weekend. While you’re out there, they’re offering a lesson on the longleaf pine. Longleaf pine forests were once a dominant ecosystem in Alabama and across the south. Now it’s estimated that less than 3% of the longleaf pine forests remain.

Lessons on the Longleaf

Date: Saturday, Nov. 16

Saturday, Nov. 16 Time: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park.

Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park. What: Join park naturalists to learn all about the Alabama state tree and one of the most important habitats in the South. See longleaf pines for yourself and learn why these trees are so important to save. State park admission fee is required, but there is no additional cost to attend the event. For more information, contact Lauren Muncher at Lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or by phone at 205-620-2520.

If you haven’t been paying attention to the Spain Park football team, you’re missing on the best stories this year in prep sports. The Jaguars won last week vs. McGill-Toolen and face Russell County at Spain Park on Friday night.

Spain Park (11-0) vs. Russell County (9-2)

Date : Friday, Nov. 15

: Friday, Nov. 15 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

If you feel like driving a little bit down the road, Act of Congress will be playing in Columbiana on Saturday night. The acoustic group has a mix of bluegrass, gospel and pop.

Act of Congress

Date: Nov. 16:

Time: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Location: Song Theatre, Columbiana.

Song Theatre, Columbiana. What: See a local favorite live in concert. Act of Congress has been voted one of the “Must See Live Acts of Alabama” and has completed five tours as U.S. cultural ambassadors, led by the U.S. State Department. Tickets begin at $35 and can be purchased online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36023/production/1211814. For more information, call 205-669-0044 or email info@shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

If you’re looking for catch up on what has been happening this past week, we have an update on Tattersall Park, where residents have had questions about a proposed development.

We also have an excellent profile on the Spain Park High School’s quarterback, Brock Bradley, who says he wants to “change this place.”