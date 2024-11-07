Editor’s picks for weekend of Nov. 8-10: Spain Park football, birds of prey, Veterans Day

We have a wide selection of things to do this weekend and into Veterans Day on Monday.

On Friday night, Spain Park begins the football playoffs at home vs. McGill-Toolen. Spain Park made program history by going undefeated in the regular season and will be looking to continue that against their Mobile opponents.

Spain Park (10-0) vs. McGill-Toolen (6-4)

Date: Friday, Nov. 8

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Jaguar Stadium

On Saturday, Oak Mountain Interpretive Center will be holding a program where people can meet Acer the Screech Owl and Arthur the Merlin. Admission is free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park! It is $2 for children at the gate otherwise, $5 for adults and $2 for seniors.

Tiny but Mighty: Birds of Prey

Date: Saturday, Nov. 9

Time: 11 a.m. and 2p.m.

Location: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center

Finally, Highlands College will be hosting a Veterans Day celebration on Monday featuring USAF Col. Lee F. Ellis.

Highlands College Veterans Day Celebration

Date: Monday, Nov. 11

Time: Breakfast at 8 a.m., celebration at 9 a.m.

Location: Highlands College, 3660 Grandview Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35243. Event will be held in the Vision Commons and Main Auditorium.

If you find yourself inside this weekend, you may want to catch up and read about how the City of Hoover is trying to redesign the U.S. 280 corridor. You can read our November cover story here.