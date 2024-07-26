Eight drum corps to compete at Spain Park High School Friday night

× Expand Still shot from Blue Knights YouTube video The Blue Knights drum corps from Denver performs at the Drum Corps International World Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana, in 2023.

Eight drum corps from across the United States are scheduled to perform Friday night at Spain Park High School as part of the Drum Corps International summer competition tour.

Gates open at Jaguar Stadium at 6:30 p.m., and the event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Here’s the schedule for the event:

7:30 p.m. – Welcome and national anthem

7:40 p.m. – Atlanta CV of Atlanta

7:57 p.m. — Jersey Surf of Camden County, New Jersey

8:14 p.m. — Spirit of Atlanta of Atlanta

8:31 p.m. — Crossmen of San Antonio, Texas

8:48 p.m. — Blue Knights of Denver, Colorado

9:05 p.m. — Troopers of Casper, Wyoming

9:22 p.m. — Madison Scouts of Madison, Wisconsin

9:39 p.m. — Colts of Dubuque, Iowa

10:04 p.m. — Scores announced

Tickets for the competition cost $36-$46, with a $6.95 processing fee and can be purchased here.

Parking is available in the Spain Park High School lot southeast of the stadium, with additional parking on the north side of the school. The spectator entrance is at the main ticket window at the southeast corner of the stadium across from the spectator parking area.