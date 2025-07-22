Election Q&A: What is the most important issue facing Chelsea today?

Chelsea voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Cody Sumners and Mike Rochester are vying to be the next mayor. The only contested race for City Council is Place 4 where voters will choose between incumbent Arthur Fisher Jr., Ryan Adams or Jeff Honea II.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with 280 Living.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing Chelsea today — and why?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Cody Sumners:

I see unbalanced city growth causing many problems for our community. It puts too much pressure on our schools and roads, making it hard for them to keep up. Our roads are crowded, and some schools are so full that kids have to eat lunch in their classrooms. If our schools aren’t strong, our kids won’t have the best place to learn and prepare for the future. I believe we need good schools so every child can reach their full potential.

Mike Rochester:

Lack of managed growth and transparency. Academic improvements in our schools, utilizing proven programs to reduce bullying. These programs start at the administration level, down through the classrooms for individual training. Traffic issues may be the toughest obstacle to overcome. Need immediate resolutions for the safety of our citizens. With the mayor's new role as executive/administrator, I would take a comprehensive look at the budget to make sure our tax revenue is being allocated in the most efficient way.

PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Arthur Fisher Jr.:

Managing growth. Chelsea isn’t the first city to face this, but how we respond now will shape our future. Our roads, schools, and public safety must keep pace, and that takes leadership. The real challenge is getting multiple agencies to respond to our needs while balancing priorities across other communities. We need leaders who can advocate effectively, hold developers accountable, and ensure growth doesn’t outpace our infrastructure or quality of life.

Ryan Adams:

Chelsea has not enjoyed its exponential growth over the last twenty years only because of its geographical location. There is a reason why people have chosen to stay, and those things are difficult to measure objectively. I never want to lose sight of our slogan, “It’s All About Family.” These words matter.

Jeff Honea II:

Chelsea’s biggest challenge is managing traffic and calculated growth while ensuring true transparency from city leadership. As our community grows, we must have a clear plan to support infrastructure, preserve our quality of life, and avoid short-sighted decisions. Just as important, residents deserve open communication and accountability at every step. With thoughtful planning and honest leadership, we can grow in a way that protects what makes Chelsea a great place to live.

