Election Q&A: Why are you running for office?

Chelsea voters will choose their next mayor and city council on Aug. 26. Candidates Cody Sumners and Mike Rochester are vying to be the next mayor. The only contested race for City Council is Place 4 where voters will choose between incumbent Arthur Fisher Jr., Ryan Adams or Jeff Honea II.

The candidates shared their views on key issues with 280 Living.

Q: Why are you running for this office?

MAYORAL CANDIDATES

Cody Sumners: Over the last nine years serving on the city council, I have listened to citizen concerns and been a voice for those concerns. I believe that my track record of voting for the best interests of our city speaks for itself. I have decades of experience in public service and believe that I have been a faithful public servant. I truly understand that the office of Mayor is the ultimate public servant position.

Mike Rochester: I’m dedicated to thoughtful and managed growth, keeping the small town feel while continuing to make sure Chelsea reaches its full potential. I want to implement a Chelsea Chamber of Commerce to help assist businesses which will help them grow, also being a resource point for people looking at Chelsea as an area to raise their families. To work with Shelby County Board of Education to increase our standings in the state's rankings, to at least the top 20. I intend on balancing new home construction and protecting existing home values. I'd like to commission a study on the impact of traffic and infrastructure along Highway 280 in the Chelsea city limits. I'll accept no less than complete and total transparency from city hall. Our citizens deserve no less.

PLACE 4 CANDIDATES

Arthur Fisher Jr.: Chelsea is growing fast, and I want to help us grow the right way. I bring real experience in policy, budgeting, and community engagement — from serving on City Council and the Planning Commission to working with leaders across Alabama through my role in public policy. I’ve led with integrity, listened with compassion, and built relationships that get results. I love this city and want to keep serving with transparency, vision, and heart.

Ryan Adams: Teddy Roosevelt once said, “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” I have upheld this ideal in whatever role I have had: as a teacher, as a neighbor, as a coach, and as a family man. My ambition is to continue to do so, just in a different capacity. I feel that my perspective would add value to the exceptional leaders our city already has in place.

Jeff Honea II: I’m running to bring real-world problem-solving, accountability, and fresh energy to our community. As a pharmacist and entrepreneur who built multiple businesses from scratch, I understand the challenges families and small businesses face every day. My experience creating jobs, managing growth, and serving people directly has prepared me to lead with purpose and integrity. I’m not a politician; I’m a builder, a business owner, and a neighbor who’s ready to get things done.

