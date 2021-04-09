End Heroin Birmingham event goes virtual for 2021

× Expand Photo courtesy of Addiction Prevention Coalition EndHeroinBham2020 People participate in the End Heroin Birmingham Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama, on Feb. 29, 2020.

The Addiction Prevention Coalition is holding its fifth annual End Heroin Birmingham event as a virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of participants gathering at Veterans Park in Hoover for a walk, as was done last year, people will have a chance to join the fight against heroin and other unhealthy substances by completing a challenge on their own between April 16 and April 30.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 16.6 drug overdose deaths for every 100,000 people in Alabama in 2018, the latest year for which certified data was available at the time the Addiction Prevention Coalition planned this event.

Because of that, the Addiction Prevention Coalition is asking people to participate in a 16.6 Challenge and walk, run or bike 16.6 miles or 16.6 minutes, swim 16.6 laps, do 16.6 reps of a workout, or pray or meditate for 16.6 minutes — anything to bring awareness to dangerous substances such as heroin.

Participants are asked to complete their challenge in their own time and post individual or group selfies to social media using the #EHBChallenge hashtag to create dialogue about substance abuse and combat the stigma associated with it.

Also, participants are asked to register at endheroin.org for $25. All who register who receive a bag with an End Heroin Birmingham Challenge shirt, a medal, a participant’s bib and “swag” from various resources in the community.

The Addiction Prevention Coalition also between April 16 and April 30 will have a digital scavenger hunt with prizes and online training regarding Narcan, a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

“We are excited to offer this virtual event to allow anyone and everyone to get involved in our EHB community this year despite the pandemic,” said Carie Wimberly, executive director of the Addiction Prevention Coalition. “Together, we can break stigma and encourage everyone to get help early and often to overcome SUD (substance use disorder). Now, more than ever, this message of help and hope is critical.”

The primary sponsors of the 2021 End Heroin Birmingham 16.6 Challenge are Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the Fritz Clinic. Additional sponsors include the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Center for Addiction and Pain Prevention and Intervention, Pathway Healthcare, Jefferson County Department of Health, Kopri Promotions, UAB Beacon Recovery and The Kolbe Clinic.

For more information, go to endheroin.org.