Epilepsy Foundation Alabama aims to raise $100K with annual walk

Epilepsy Foundation Alabama will hold its annual Walk to End Epilepsy during National Epilepsy Awareness Month on Saturday, Nov. 6. The walk will take place at Railroad Park in downtown Birmingham to support the more than 54,000 people in Alabama who live with the condition.

The family-friendly walk will help create awareness, share stories, help educate others and raise funds to support people living with epilepsy.

“The pandemic has changed many things, but one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to our epilepsy community,” said Sara Franklin, executive director of Community Engagement and Partnerships, Epilepsy Foundation. “With each step and fundraising dollar, we’re closer to helping people with epilepsy be free from epilepsy and free from fear of the next seizure.”

The money raised will go to services for people living with epilepsy; training on proper seizure recognition and first-aid; advocacy to ensure health care options remain strong for people living with seizures; and research for better treatments and cures. The 2021 Walk to End Epilepsy Birmingham has a goal of raising $100,000.

Walk to End Epilepsy

WHERE: Railroad Park

WHEN: Nov. 6, 10 a.m.

WEB: walktoendepilepsy.org/birmingham

Funds will also go toward supporting Epilepsy Foundation Alabama efforts that include seizure first-aid virtual trainings and certifications; the 24/7 helpline; school personnel and school nurse seizure first-aid trainings; monthly support groups; Epilepsy Foundation Kids crew memberships and activities; state legislation efforts for seizure-safe schools; information and referral services; summer camp scholarships; research and more.

The outdoor event will be in accordance with CDC, state and local health guidance and regulations. To sign up or for more information, please visit walktoendepilepsy.org/birmingham.