Event reminder: A sweet way to celebrate the Fourth of July

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cat-n-Bird Winery Celebrate the holiday weekend with a hands-on cookie decorating class led by Shannon of Whisk Confections.

Cat-n-Bird Winery in Chelsea will be hosting a cookie decorating class, with a special holiday twist.

The winery will be hosting a Patriotic Cookie Decorating Class on Thursday, July 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. Hosted by an instructor from Whisk Confections, participants will learn royal icing basics, layering techniques and texture tricks in a beginner-friendly class.

Tickets for this class are $55, and include cookies, tools, a take-home box, recipes and a beverage from the winery, in addition to class instruction. Purchase ticket here.

Cat-n-Brid Winery is located at 11661 Old Highway 280 in Chelsea.