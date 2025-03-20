Event reminder: Celebrate World Water Day at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Know your H20 event at Oak Mountain State Park.

Oak Mountain State Park is hosting a Know Your H2O event as part of World Water Day this Saturday, March 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

The event will feature an interactive program using Oak Mountain State Park's Enviroscape, which can demonstrate real-world environmental scenarios, that will facilitate hands-on learned about the water cycle, pollution and protecting waterways.

This event is free, but there is a $5 per adult and $2 per child entry fee to Oak Mountain State Park. Attendees are encouraged to pay the gate fee in advance to streamline their entry to the park. This can be done on the park's website.