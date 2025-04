× Expand Photo courtesy of Chelsea Community Center

Local vendors will be selling their wares this Saturday, April 12, at the Chelsea Spring Craft Fair.

The event, which will take place at the Chelsea Community Center from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., will feature vendors selling handmade crafts, unique gifts and seasonal décor. Food trucks will also be on site.

No tickets are required for entry to the fair. Parking is available for free on-site.