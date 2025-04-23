Event reminder: Crawfish, shrimp boil benefiting two local charities this weekend

The Greater Birmingham Apartment Association is hosting a charity Shrimp and Crawfish Boil benefiting Hatching Hope and King's Home at Grey Bar 280 on Sunday, April 27, from 12-4 p.m.

In addition to the all-you-can-eat shrimp and crawfish boil, the event will feature a bounce house, cornhole, other activities and live music from The Whiskey Dix from 1-4 p.m.

Proceeds from this event benefit two local charities: Hatching Hope and King's Home. Hatching Hope works to "increase autism awareness in underrepresented communities by educating, encouraging, and advocating for families directly or indirectly affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other related disabilities," according to their website. King's Home, located in Chelsea, is a Christian organization that provides shelter and other resources to abused women, children and youth.

Tickets can purchased in advance for $30 on GBAA's website. Tickets can also purchased on the day of the event for $50. There is also child admission available for children ages 3-11 for $12, which includes a hot dog, chips and a drink.