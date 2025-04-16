Event reminder: Earth Day at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park is hosting an Earth Day celebration this Saturday, April 19, with their Know Your H2O event.

The program, which starts at noon at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, will feature in an interactive program focused on the water cycle, pollution and protecting waterways. Using the park's Enviroscape, participants will be able to observe and assist in real life water cycle scenarios simulations.

This program is free with admission to the park. Admission to the park is $5 per adult and $2 per child from ages 4-11. Children younger than 4 can enter for free.

Contact Lauren Muncher at lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520 for more information.