Event reminder: Fire on the Water Independence Day celebration next week

× Expand Staff photo Fireworks burst and light the night sky during the sixth annual Fire on the Water event held at Oak Mountain State Park in Pelham on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Fire on the Water, the annual Independence Day celebration at Oak Mountain State Park, will light up the skies this year on July 3.

This year's festivities will include food vendors, live wakeboarding by Flip Side Watersports starting at 5 p.m., volleyball, fishing and access to the park's trails. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. over the lake in the park.

Tickets are $10 per vehicle for Pelham residents and $15 for non-residents. Park gates will close at 7 p.m., so all who plan to attend this event must arrive before then.