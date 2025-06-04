Event reminder: First pride month event at Alabama State Park this weekend

Central Alabama Pride will be hosting the first ever Pride Month event at an Alabama State Park with the Alabama Pride Hike this Saturday, June 7, at Oak Mountain State Park.

Part of Central Alabama Pride Month, the Alabama Pride Hike kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday. There are two different routes participants can choose from: a 3-mile Class Pride Hike or an ADA-accessible Pride Stroll.

Participants in the hikes will also receive as special Alabama Pride Hike t-shirt and medal, as well as a reusable cup provided by SouthernBiotech.

Registration is now open for the hikes. Registrations costs $45 for adults and $30 for children younger than 12 years old. Additionally, there is a gate fee to enter Oak Mountain State Park of $5 for adults and $2 for children younger than 12 and seniors.

Register and get more information at https://runsignup.com/Race/AL/Pelham/AlabamaPrideHike.