Event reminder: Greystone Foundation Golf Tournament

The 2025 Greystone Foundation Golf Tournament will take place on Thursday, June 5, at the Greystone Golf & Country Club.

This tournament is being hosted by the Greystone Foundation, a local organization that focuses on raising funds for local nonprofits and working to make sure that their donations have the maximum impact that they can have. Find out more about the Greystone Foundation on their website.

Proceeds from the golf tournament will go to the King's Home and the Megan Montgomery Foundation, which are both local nonprofits that aid victims of and help spread awareness about domestic violence.

Tournament entrants will play 18 holes on the Greystone Golf & Country Club's Legacy Course. The entry fee will include the round of golf, lunch, drinks, a swag bag and an after-party.

Registration for the tournaments starts at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start to the tournament at noon and a 5 p.m. after-party.

Get more information on tournament registration here.