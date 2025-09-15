Event Reminder: Hold the Fort 10K and 5K

Hold the Fort 10K, 5K & 1 Mile Warrior Walk

Where: Oak Mountain State Park – Dogwood Pavilion, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham

When: Saturday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m.

Cost: $30-$40

Contact: Visit blanketforthope.org

Details: Join runners and walkers for the annual Hold the Fort races, featuring timed 10K and 5K courses and a family-friendly 1-mile Warrior Walk through the scenic trails of Oak Mountain State Park. Proceeds benefit Blanket Fort Hope’s mission to build and operate a Restoration Home for children rescued from human trafficking. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. at the Dogwood Pavilion, and early packet pick-up is available Friday, Sept. 19, from 3-7 p.m. at Full Moon BBQ in Pelham. The first 250 registrants receive a complimentary event T-shirt (sizes subject to availability), and top male and female finishers in both the 10K and 5K will earn cash prizes. Park admission is included with race registration, thanks to Mills Pharmacy. Awards will be presented in 14 categories, with additional prize drawings for all participants. Spectators are welcome but must pay park admission at the gate. Learn more about Oak Mountain at alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park.