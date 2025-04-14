Event reminder: Huntington’s Disease Society of America charitable walk at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand File photo Oak Mountain State Park

The Southern Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America is hosting its 2025 Alabama Team Hope Walk this Saturday, April 19 at Oak Mountain State Park.

The walk will start at 200 Terrace Drive in Oak Mountain State Park. Registration opens at noon, and the walk begins at 1 p.m. Register to participate here.

The event aims to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families by raising funds for programs, advocacy and research funded by the organization.

Team Hope walks will take place in more than 100 cities across the country. Since 2007, they have raised more than $28 million for Huntington's Disease-related initiatives.

For more information, contact Shelly Luna at lunashelley@gmail.com.