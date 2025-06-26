Event reminder: Learn about Appalachian folklore at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Oak Mountain Oak Mountain State Park.

Visitors to Oak Mountain State Park will be able to experience an evening of storytelling and up-close animal encounters with the park's Lantern Lit Lore: Legends of the Wild program this Saturday, June 28.

Staring at 6 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, this program highlights animal species native to the park and shares folklore that surrounds them.

This program is free with park admission, which $5 for adults and $2 for seniors and children younger than 12 years of age.