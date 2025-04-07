Event reminder: Learn how to prepare charcuterie boards with Board in Birmingham

× Expand Photo courtesy of Corinne Sweet Board in Birmingham charcuterie board.

Board in Birmingham, a charcuterie-based restaurant located on U.S. 280, will be hosting a charcuterie board preparation class this Saturday, April 12, from 6-8 p.m.

Corrine Sweet, Board in Birmingham's owner, will lead participants with step-by-step instructions in building their own charcuterie board to take home.

Tickets are $65, plus tax, and include an appetizer and drink in addition to the class and take-home board. Limited spots are available. Contact 205-261-9853 for details.

Find out more about Board in Birmingham here.