Event reminder: Melrose Park splash pad opens for the season

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Tatum Franklin, 2, and his older brother, Everett, 4, play in the water at the Melrose Park Splash Pad in Chelsea on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The splash pad at Chelsea's Melrose Park will open for the season this Saturday, May 3.

The splash pad is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturday, and from 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. All children younger than 14 years old must be accompanied while at the splash pad, and pets are prohibited on the splash pad. Swim toys or athletic equipment are also not allowed on the splash pad area.

The splash pad is just one of the amenities at Melrose Park, which also features a playground, picnic tables and public restrooms.

The splash pad is available to be rented for birthday parties as well. Get more information on how to rent the splash pad here.