Event Reminder: Mt Laurel Fall Festival

Mt Laurel Fall Festival

Where: Mt Laurel Town Center, 5 Mt Laurel Avenue

When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Celebrate the season at the annual Mt Laurel Fall Festival, returning Saturday, Oct. 25. Guests can shop a vibrant outdoor street fair featuring artisan vendors and farmers market booths, enjoy food from local restaurants and Birmingham food trucks, and listen to live music on the Bryson Square Stage. The event takes place in the scenic Town of Mt Laurel, known for its walkable streets and small-town charm. Vendor registration opens Sept. 1. mtlaurel.com/blog/2025-mt-laurel-fall-festival