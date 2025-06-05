Event reminder: Mt Laurel Farmers Market opens season Saturday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelly Burley The Mt Laurel Farmers’ Market features vendors with an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and crafted items every Saturday from June through October.

The Mt Laurel Farmers Market is opening its 25th season this Saturday, June 7. The market will offer locally grown produce and handmade artisan goods every Saturday through the end of October.

The Mt Laurel Farmers Market from 8 a.m. until noon in Manning Place, and typically features vendors from across Shelby and Chilton counties, with an assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and crafted items.

The market is active on Facebook, where updates and vendor lineups are regularly posted.

