Event reminder: Spring Festival takes over Mt. Laurel Saturday

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Mt. Laurel Spring Festival × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erica Techo Mt Laurel hosted its 16th annual Spring Festival on April 8, 2017. The day included a kid's area, with rides, bouncy houses and other activities. Prev Next

The Mt. Laurel Spring Festival will take over the streets of Mt. Laurel this Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The festival will feature arts, crafts, live music and local vendors.

150 to 200 vendors will be selling handmade goods, including woodwork, paintings, home décor, baked goods, and locally grown products. Meanwhile, live music performances will begin at 11 a.m., with Rick Carter kicking off the lineup, followed by Lilly Hart at noon, Randy Hunter at 1 p.m., and Joe Breckenridge at 2 p.m.

A variety of food options will be available, including food trucks and local restaurants such as Jimbo’s and Herb’s Barbecue.

The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance, offering photo opportunities.

With thousands of attendees expected, parking may be limited. Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic, and attendees are encouraged to plan ahead for parking.

This event is being put on by ARC Realty, alongside EBSCO and the town of Mt Laurel. Get more information here.