Event reminder: National Love a Tree Day at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park is celebrating National Love a Tree Day on Friday, May 16, with a visit to a rare and endangered Alabama sandstone oak tree.

The event, which starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, feature a presentation on the Alabama sandstone oak, which will be followed by a guided site visit to see one of the trees.

Oak Mountain State Park hosts the largest population of the endangered tree.

This event is free with park admission. Admission is $5 per adult, and $2 for children and seniors. Get more details about the park on their website.